Alternative-dairy company New Culture has appointed Binita Bhattacharjee, Ph.D., VP of process development and engineering. In her new role, she will lead the organization’s fermentation and downstream processing teams and work with external co-manufacturing and research partners to enhance production capacity and launch the company’s animal-free mozzarella designed to stretch, melt and bubble like traditional cheese.

Most recently, Bhattacharjee was senior director of process development at biotech company Amyris. Her 15-year industry experience spans functions such as technology evaluation, process development, techno-economic modeling, logistics and engineering for sustainable products. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and her bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

"Binita is a world-class engineer, scientist and leader with deep experience harnessing bioprocess to produce innovative, sustainable products," said Inja Radman, Ph.D., co-founder and chief science officer of San Leandro, Calif.-based New Culture. "By adding her to the helm of our impressive fermentation and downstream process development teams, we are one step closer to bringing New Culture mozzarella to market."

New Culture is working on producing the dairy protein casein without any animal inputs to make its alternative mozzarella cheese, which will be rolled out in 2023. The business is backed by such investors as Kraft Heinz's Evolv Ventures, ADM Ventures, S2G Ventures, Mayfield, CPT Capital, Ahren Innovation Capital and Future Ventures.