JRW Realty, a commercial real estate brokerage focusing on net-leased properties on behalf of institutional clients, has facilitated the purchase of a $24.75 million net-leased ShopRite in Uniondale, N.Y.

Aaron Bush, a real estate associate at Pasadena, Calif.-based JRW Realty, coordinated the transaction on behalf of one of its institutional buyers. Chicago-based Prodigy Real Estate Group brokered the sale on behalf of Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners.

According to Bush, the Uniondale ShopRite store meets the criteria for properties that JRW clients are aggressively purchasing to create and expand investment portfolios.

“We were thrilled to assist our client with the acquisition of such a high-quality asset in the prominent Long Island market of New York City,” he said. “The 61,916-square-foot property is adjacent to a Walmart Supercenter, further accentuating its attractiveness as a shopping destination and its value as a real estate holding. ShopRite is a great new addition to our client’s roster of creditworthy tenants operating in necessity retail.”

Bush added that JRW’s institutional buyers are actively engaged in buying net-leased real estate tenanted by grocery stores like ShopRite, among them Kroger, Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Publix, Aldi, and Whole Foods Market. The firm’s clients focus on properties with double or triple net leases backed by creditworthy tenants that provide grocery, health care, pharmacy, auto, discount retail and other necessity-based services.

Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp. comprises more than 40 members that independently own and operate 360-plus supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners. Together with its member companies, Wakefern employs nearly 80,000 people. The company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 listing of North America’s top food and consumables retailers in North America.