KeHE has expanded the network of its new KeHE Connect Direct program to distributor’s Chino, Calif., distribution center.

Introduced in June 2022, the program offers more assortment options for dry, refrigerated and frozen items, with no order minimums to its retail partners. KeHE Connect Direct offers retailers greater flexibility when ordering through KeHE, offering products not available at their home distribution center and items in smaller quantities, such as eaches, case or cut case. Additionally, the program features fast delivery times, with orders shipped in just one to three days in the contiguous U.S.

The program’s expansion means that KeHE Connect Direct is now available to its West Coast retail partners for the first time.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest pure-play distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America. A Certified B Corporation, the company has more than 6,800 employee-owners.