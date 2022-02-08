Billy Henshaw has been named VP, head of sales for Premier Foods USA, the American arm of U.K. company Premier Foods. As part of the company’s investment and commitment to the U.S. market, Henshaw will focus on supporting the stateside rollout and expansion of U.K. cake brand Mr Kipling.

Henshaw comes to his new position with more than 20 years of sales, marketing and category experience. He previously held other sales leadership roles in the in-store bakery channel, working for such entities as Sugar Bowl Bakery, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Hostess Brands and CSM Bakery. Before that, Henshaw held other management roles within such organizations as Walmart, F3 Brand and Outdoor cap.

Meanwhile, Mr Kipling is expanding its offerings in the U.S. with the arrival of its popular limited-edition Unicorn Slices at Target stores. The product offers smooth slices of pink and yellow sponge cake sandwiching a vanilla flavor filling, topped with purple icing and a pink drizzle, and comes in colorful packaging.

“We’re excited to broaden our appeal and offer something special, following our successful launch into the U.S. this year,” noted Diana Horwitz, U.S. Country Manager for Premier Foods. “These fun seasonal slices have been a hit in the U.K. and Australia, and we think they will bring just as much joy to American families!”