Steve K. Snyder has become the new CEO of Fairfield, N.J.-based Schuman Cheese.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to the Schuman Cheese family and plan to work closely to build on the company’s successes while staying true to the core values that have guided us these last 75 years,” said Neal Schuman, third-generation leader and previous CEO, who has transitioned to the new role of chairman of the board, in which capacity he will continue to support Schuman Cheese’s growth. “Steve brings us a fresh vision for the company’s continued success and expansion trajectory. I am confident that his experienced leadership, know-how and clear strategic perspective will be pivotal to our next phase of growth.”

Snyder has led companies in the cheese, food and other industries to create and implement growth strategies, develop leadership talent, and drive business and organizational development. He brings to his latest role a leadership background in startup, middle-market and large-company settings across food, nutrition, pharma, food safety, biotechnology, agriculture and specialty chemicals.

His most recent full-time role was president and CEO of Whitehall Specialties Inc., a Wisconsin-based processed and plant-based cheese manufacturer where he created and launched the NewFields plant-based cheese division. He was also president and COO of the food and animal safety company Neogen and spent 13 years at Cargill, where he and his team launched Truvia natural sweetener and other nutritional and sustainable products. Snyder has also held various roles at Monsanto and a number of boards of directors’ positions in the food, agriculture, biotech, software and health sectors.

"The company’s [Schuman Cheese] history of caring for its employees and the communities in which it operates is inspirational," said Snyder. "It’s that dedication to our team and our customers to operate with integrity and innovative spirit that will remain a guiding light in this next chapter of growth.”

Schuman Cheese’s products include its flagship brand Cello, Delve chocolate truffles and plant-based Vevan Foods.