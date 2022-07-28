In keeping with its mission of providing contactless options for customers, Tops Markets LLC has expanded Instacart services to nine more locations in New York state: 201 N. Main Street, Northville; 127 Main Street, Stanford; 14227 New York State Route 9N, Ausable Forks; 6308 State Road Route 9, Chestertown; 21501 New York State Route 22, Hoosick Falls; 504½ Franklin Street, Watkins Glen; 309 West Morris Street, Bath; 261 Utica Boulevard, Boonville; and 658 West Main Street, Arcade.

San Francisco-based Instacart’s home grocery delivery services were already available at 131 Tops locations throughout the northeast grocer’s footprint.

“We’re excited to bring even more convenience to the shoppers across our various markets,” said Jillian Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops. “This expansion marks our 13th and largest expansion since Tops launched Instacart services in 2017.”

Tops first rolled out Instacart’s same-day grocery delivery at stores in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, N.Y., as well as in Erie, Pa., in November 2017. In 2018 alone, the company expanded the same-day service to 44 additional stores. Tops customers using Instacart will not only find most of the grocer’s in-store deals online, but will also have access to their favorite brands, all while earning gas points that they can redeem at Tops fuel stations.

Also this week, Tops said that it was expanding its Shop + Scan app to four additional New York stores, bringing the total of its Empire State stores offering the service to 28.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLCoperates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of thetop food and consumables retailers in North America.