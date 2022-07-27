Hannaford Supermarkets has completed a revamp of five stores across its footprint. At the midway point of 2022, the grocer shared that is has refreshed locations in Townsend, Mass., Leominster, Mass., Burlington, Vt., Brandon, Vt., and Rotterdam, N.Y.

The makeovers include aesthetic updates as well as changes to services and assortments. Shoppers at those stores can access a broader selection of grab-and-go meal options and more local, organic and gluten-free products.

As part of the new layouts, some pharmacy areas have been expanded, and online grocery pickup and delivery have changed. To make the shopping experience speedier and more convenient, Hannaford added more self-checkout kiosks to two of the locations.

“At Hannaford, we know that the needs and desires of our customers are constantly evolving and that our stores and services should do the same,” said Todd Bullen, VP of retail operations. “This series of enhancements is focused on introducing features that make shopping our stores an even easier and more enjoyable experience for our customers, while continuing to provide them with the same quality, fresh products that are synonymous with Hannaford.”

Along with the store enhancements, the grocer is bolstering community ties. To mark the completion of the renovations, Hannaford donated a total of $14,000 to local non-profit organizations, including hunger relief and child and family development groups, in the affected service areas.

Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford operates 184 stores in five Northeast states, employing nearly 30,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.