The Us Weekly magazine brand is bringing its celebrity lens on culture, content and commerce to local grocery beauty aisles with a new program featuring the latest in celebrity-inspired trends, brands and products. Merchandised as floor displays or end caps, thousands of Us Weekly Now Trending fixtures have been added to Kroger banners, Albertsons banners, Meijer stores and Food Lion locations. New items and trending brands will be showcased seasonally.

"Grocery shopping is the most habitual kind of shopping there is, with a frequency that is unrivaled," said Nikki Laughlin, chief innovation officer and president of marketing and brand development of Atlanta-based accelerate360, the parent company of a360media and Us Weekly. "Us Weekly is a cultural powerhouse uniquely positioned to leverage its extraordinary brand recognition and trust to disrupt that habit, and surprise and delight customers, ultimately inspiring discovery and purchase. It's a win for retailers, it's a win for their customers, and it's a win for our brand partners."

Current selections include:

• Beauty moisturizing lip glosses and cuticle oils infused with real flower petals.

• Nailtopia eco-friendly, bio-sourced, chip-free nail lacquer in summer colors.

• Arches & Halos professional eyebrow care co-founded by celebrity brow expert Tonya Crooks.

• Bella & Bear vegan and cruelty-free sugar scrubs and body butters made with natural ingredients.

• Defy & Inspire high-pigment and long-wearing nail lacquer formulated free of 17 harsh chemicals.

"Our excitement for this program is underscored by an incredible retailer and customer response," said Trey Holder, chief business officer and president of distribution and logistics of accelerate360. "Combining our understanding of media and retail is a great example of how accelerate360 can bring value to partners in a dynamic and entertaining way."