Whole Foods Market is welcoming shoppers to its first store in West Michigan with the impending opening of a location in the Grand Rapids market. The latest Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Avenue SE in the suburb of Kentwood will be unveiled Aug. 17.

The 45,400-square-foot store is in a bustling retail area, not far from a Trader Joe’s location. Under construction since late 2020, this is the eighth Whole Foods in Michigan, and the only one west of the state capital of Lansing.

The retailer promises plenty of local touches, from the décor and furnishings to the assortment of fresh and packaged products. Opening right during the region’s harvest season, this Whole Foods will be stocked with organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce. Likewise, the butcher counter includes local meat, poultry and seafood selections, chosen by Whole Foods’ Michigan forager Mike Neill.

As with other Whole Foods sites, this store includes an expansive specialty department, with cheese cases overseen by trained cheesemongers, and a bakery with both made-in-store and locally-baked breads and other goods. The prepared foods section also reflects the retailer’s signature offerings, with self-service hot and cold food bars, pizza, sushi and other ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat products. Rounding out the store’s assortment and amenities are a full-service coffee bar and a health and beauty section.

The grocer is celebrating the grand opening by giving away Whole Foods Market Secret Saver cards to the first 500 shoppers and a tote bag to the first 2,000 customers, in addition to providing samples from vendor partners. The retailer is also launching community outreach efforts, donating to local food pantries, schools and non-profit organizations.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.