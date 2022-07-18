The Sherman Park community in Milwaukee is getting its first full-service grocery store. Sherman Park Grocery at 4315 W Fond du Lac Avenue is now serving customers in that neighborhood on the west side of the city, providing more than 1,450 fresh products, pantry staples and prepared foods from a soul food deli.

“We do not need another food pantry. It’s like a Band-Aid for cancer. What we need is a thriving and sustaining grocery store offering the freshest groceries while teaching families how to make healthy, delicious meals while showcasing the skills of local culinary entrepreneurs,” the grocers explained on their website.

Sherman Park Grocery is the brainchild and passion project for founders Maurice "Moe" Wince and Yashica Spears, who worked with several partners over the past few years to make bring the project to life, including Milwaukee’s Fresh Food Access Fund, hydroponic produce supplier Fork Farms and community groups such as the Parklawn Assembly of God, P.R.I.S.M. Economic Corp., UpStart Kitchen, Clean Laundry, Sunshine Dance Studio, and CommunityIMPACT Center.

City alderman Khalif Rainey said in a statement that the store will help shore up food security in the community. "Having a business like Sherman Park Grocery that can offer the freshest produce and foods while teaching families how to make healthy meals and lifestyle choices will be a game-changer in an area that has long been a food desert," Rainey remarked.

The 2,100-square-foot store welcomed its first customers at a July 15 grand opening. Online ordering for in-store pickup and delivery is available. In another effort to foster community engagement, Sherman Park Grocery is offering a 20% discount to customers who volunteer for five hours a month.