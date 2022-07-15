Natural Grocers is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in Sioux Falls, S.D., on July 27. The store at 2601 S. Louise Avenue is the first Natural Grocers site in that state.

The organic and natural retailer is offering deals and activities as it welcomes shoppers to that store and to South Dakota. In addition to gift card giveaways to the first 150 customers, Natural Grocers is awarding prizes through a sweepstakes and in-store prize wheel. From July 27 through Aug. 26, customers can get discounts on a variety of products; those who sign up for the retailer’s loyalty program can score more savings in items like free-range eggs and organic avocados.

"Natural Grocers is thrilled to expand our family-run stores to the folks in South Dakota. When searching for new markets, we always look for areas in which we can serve the existing community with our Always Affordable pricing on the best organic and natural products available. With its beautiful natural landscape, abundant outdoor activities and a vibrant cultural and food scene, Sioux Falls is a great fit for the first Natural Grocers store in South Dakota," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing. "We're excited to meet the community and offer an engaging, friendly shopping experience with our world-class customer service."

As part of its corporate responsibility efforts, Natural Grocers is partnering with Feeding South America to shore up food security in the community and is offering nutritional coaching sessions, classes and events to enhance wellness. The company’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in the store’s design, which includes sustainable building materials, 100% LED lighting and other energy-saving features.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.