Family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer Natural Grocers has rolled out a national hiring initiative for almost 500 positions. Hiring “hot-spot” locations include Dallas; Portland, Ore.; Denver; and the Kansas City area. With the opening of its first store in South Dakota on July 27, Natural Grocers will have 163 stores in 21 states, employing more than 4,000 employees. Further, to sweeten the deal for prospective job seekers, the company has raised wages at all locations for select positions.

“We offer unique benefits and fun perks that attract, engage, develop and retain our wonderful workforce,” said Erin DeLacy, Natural Grocers’ talent acquisition strategist. “We’ve also recently increased our store manager and assistant store manager pay and most department assistants/managers. If you love helping people and have a passion for nutrition and healthy living, you could be the perfect addition to our team.”

As part of the company’s Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers offers employees pay above federal and state minimum-wage levels, regularly scheduled (annual) pay increases, no pay caps for store associates who wish to stay in their current positions, employee discounts of up to 30%, $1-per-hour store credit, competitive benefits, monthly free Nutrition Education training, access to free immune and stress-relieving supplements amid the pandemic, access to short-term financial assistance, and Birthday Pay.

Additionally, Natural Grocers prioritizes promoting leaders from within the organization and supports career development through regular training and leadership development opportunities.

“Offering our Crew competitive pay, benefits and growth opportunities creates an atmosphere of well-being, optimism and knowledge — all the things that help people thrive,” added DeLacey.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.