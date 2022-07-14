H-E-B is putting the home in its home state with the launch of two new décor lines, Haven + Key and Texas Proud. The collections are part of the Texas retailer’s new Home by H-E-B department.

Shoppers can browse hundreds of items, including furnishings, accents, decorative items, textiles and other home goods that are now available in H-E-B locations in Brownsville, Burleson, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels and San Antonio. By the end of the year, home décor areas will be added to 25 stores in Texas, the retailer reports.

According to H-E-B, the spaces will vary in square footage depending on location, and assortments will be tailored to each market. So far, the biggest home décor department is at the recently-opened store in San Antonio, spanning more than 2,500 square feet and carrying more than 500 items.

Where available in store, the items can be purchased for curbside pickup. Home delivery is offered in select areas, and shoppers can review the collection online via the grocer’s website and mobile app.

H-E-B describes the Haven + Key line as featuring “modern, signature styles,” with pieces such as mirrors, candles and rugs. As its name suggests, the Texas Proud collection celebrates the state’s distinctive style and spirit, with offerings like leather goods, wood and antler art, cowhide benches and candles.

H-E-B is diversifying into these categories during the pandemic era in which people have been spending more time at home – and spending more on their homes. “At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer a unique, quality shopping experience, and Home by H-E-B is another way we’re able to better meet the needs of Texans,” explained Sabina Israelian-Garcia, the retailer’s group VP of general merchandise, drug store and beauty.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.