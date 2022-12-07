Gelson’s has named longtime executive John Bagan (pictured) to the role of president, with Rob McDougall remaining as CEO. The new position marks Bagan’s second promotion in little more than a year, as he was promoted from chief merchandising officer to COO in May 2021. In his latest role, he will assume greater strategic management of Gelson’s while serving on its executive team alongside McDougall, CFO Clare Bogle and CIO Ron Johnson.

Bagan joined Gelson’s as chief merchandising officer in 2016, having previously held high-level merchandising roles at Guitar Center, Albertsons and Target. He started his career as a business analyst at Morgan Stanley and then earned a MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“John has been an integral part of the Gelson’s team for nearly six years, and we have benefited greatly from his business expertise and insight,” said McDougall. “I am confident that, as president, he will become an even stronger catalyst for our strategic initiatives and growth.”

Having joined Gelson’s in 2007 and risen to the dual role of CEO and president, McDougall will continue to drive company profitability and enhance the customer experience while facilitating the relationship between Gelson’s board of directors and Tokyo-based parent company Pan Pacific International Holdings.

“It has been a great honor to work with the best team in our business over these last six years, and I am excited to take on this new leadership opportunity,” said Bagan. “Gelson’s is uniquely positioned to be at the center of our customers’ food experience, whether they are looking for the best-quality ingredients for the perfect family meal, delicious fully prepared offerings ready to go, or a welcoming neighborhood spot to enjoy a glass of wine and tapas, or sushi with a friend.”

Having celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2021, Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s operates 27 full-service specialty food stores in Southern California.