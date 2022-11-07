Driving a digital-first and tech-forward approach, CVS Health has appointed Tilak Mandadi EVP and the newly created role of chief data, digital and technology officer, effective July 25. Mandadi will be responsible for the company's data, digital and technology strategy while overseeing growth and innovation through digital-led, consumer-focused experiences and services.

"Technology is a catalyst for value-creation and growth at CVS Health," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "It is crucial that we continue to enhance customer engagement and experiences, and we’re confident Tilak will drive these efforts as we prioritize serving consumers wherever and whenever they need health care."

An example of these efforts includes the recent launch of CVS Health Virtual Primary Care, which connects the company’s services, clinical expertise and data for a more coordinated and consumer-centric health care experience. The solution enables consumers to choose care when and where they want – in a retail or community-based setting, through at-home health services, or virtually.

Mandadi joins CVS Health from MGM Resorts International, where he was chief strategy, innovation and technology officer. He also held senior digital strategy roles for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and American Express.

"CVS Health serves more than 44 million unique digital customers and is increasingly integrating digital solutions into the consumer health care experience," said Mandadi. "I look forward to helping make health care more seamless, convenient, and personalized, and driving business agility and growth through technology, data, digital and experiential innovations."

Mandadi will become a member of the company's executive leadership team and report directly to Lynch. He holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Oregon.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.