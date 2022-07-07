H Mart is on the move, with two new locations on opposite sides of the country. The Asian grocer is saying "Aloha" to customers in Hawaii at its latest store at 850 Kamehameha Hwy.in Pearl City, set for a July 22 grand opening. Later this month, another H Mart will welcome shoppers at 101 Falls Blvd. in Quincy, Mass.

While those two marketplaces are quite different, the H Marts will provide a similar shopping experience with an array of fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. There is one other H Mart in Hawaii and two other H Marts in Massachusetts.

H Marts are also known for their in-store food hall, dubbed the Market Eatery. Here, customers can order dishes from specialty vendors, such as Korean fried chicken, dumplings and shrimp tempura, among other offerings. Shoppers can also imbibe adult beverages at the bar or satisfy their sweet tooth with pastries or flavored ice.

To celebrate the grand openings in Pearl City and Quincy, H Mart is giving away Thermos mugs and face masks to customers who sign up for a rewards card. In addition, shoppers who buy more than $30, $60 or $90 are eligible for one, two, and three gifts, respectively.

Both new stores are working on staffing up their operations, seeking new employees across all departments.

According to the company website, other stores are in the works for Irvine, Calif., and Roosevelt, N.Y.

Operated by the Hanahreum, Corp., H Mart opened its first store in Queens, N.Y. in 1982, and now has more than 90 stores across the U.S. in Arizona, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.