Great Lakes Foods, a wholesaler of food and nonfood products to independent supermarkets and convenience stores in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, has selected eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry e-commerce platform, to provide online sales and fulfillment solutions to its retail partners. The first operators are expected to deploy the system later this year.

“We needed to provide our retail partners with e-commerce technology that makes it as easy for them to engage with their shoppers online as it is in the store. The eGrowcery solution provides them with everything required to start and operate an exciting website that will help retain existing shoppers and attract new ones,” said Tom Jushka, president of Menominee, Mich.-based Great Lakes Foods.

Great Lakes Foods chose eGrowcery because of the simple integration of the solution with current point-of-sale (POS) technology and its ability to work with all store sizes and delivery services, which is especially important for retailers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

“Our solution will help Great Lakes’ retailers compete more effectively with the other stores in their markets at a very reasonable cost. We’re committed to giving retailers all the tools they need, including marketing support and training, to make each deployment a great success," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Birmingham, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is working with a growing number of retailers and wholesalers to help them establish a store-branded e-commerce experience in which they control the shopper data. Its end-to-end, omnichannel solution integrates with back-office/POS while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.