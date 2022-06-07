Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is donating more than $1.25 million to the Folds of Honor organization. The retailer’s recent register campaign benefited the nonprofit group that provides educational scholarship to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. service members.

Between May 25 and July 5, shoppers at Southeastern Grocers-owned Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores gave $1, $5 or a donation of their choice at the register or online to demonstrate their support for military heroes and their families. All monies raised go directly to Folds of Honor.

On "Military Mondays" throughout the six-week effort, the SEG Gives Foundation matched in-store donations from the previous weekend, tallying $300,000 on those designated days alone. The retailer kicked off the campaign before Memorial Day with an initial commitment of $100,000 from its foundation.

“We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Folds of Honor in support of our American service heroes, and we are grateful for our generous associates, customers and neighbors who donated in honor of those who fought for the freedoms Americans cherish most," said Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker. "We believe it is our responsibility to elevate those they left behind who carry the burden of loss every day – because military families serve too."

Since 2018, the company raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor.

“Thanks to the support of this campaign, more than 1,350 lives have been changed over the last five years,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and founder of Folds of Honor.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.