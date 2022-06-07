Sam’s Club is embracing a regenerative mindset as it develops new Member’s Mark products from recycled items. Take the Member’s Mark Antimicrobial Diamond Scraper Entrance Mat as an example.

“Ninety-six percent of the surface of the mat is made with material from recycled PET bottles, which results in higher water absorption than our previous mat,” said Mike McCarthy, senior merchant. “And 97% of the base of the mat is constructed with recycled crumb rubber from tires.”

The recycled crumb rubber comes in part from discarded tires that members bring to Sam’s Club auto centers. A third party collects those tires and shreds them into small pieces. The tire shreds are then processed into crumb rubber to help create the eco-friendly mats.

“It takes one passenger tire to make one mat,” said McCarthy. “Our supplier is projecting to make 400,000 of these Member’s Mark mats this year, so that could save up to 400,000 tires from the landfill.”

The mat is currently available online and in most clubs, with plans to be in all clubs by the end of July 2022.

Sam's Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico.