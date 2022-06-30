Buehler’s Fresh Foods has appointed its President and CEO Mike Davidson (left) and CFO Peter O’Donnell (right) to the company’s board of directors.

“We are very excited to have Mike and Peter join the board. Their appointments were unanimous both with our board and ESOP trustee,” said Dan Shanahan, chairman of Buehler’s. “Mike and Peter have been instrumental in the success Buehler’s has had since the company went through a management buyout and formed an ESOP in 2017. We look forward to their involvement on the board”.

With Buehler’s since 2016, Davidson has held the positions of EVP of store operations and EVP of sales and marketing, and is currently president and CEO. Previous to joining Buehler’s, he worked for Price Chopper Supermarkets, of Schenectady, N.Y., in several roles, including SVP of store operations. Davidson also worked with the Finast and Tops chains in a number of executive roles.

“I am honored to become a member of the Buehler’s Fresh Foods board and look forward to working with the board members to further the success of our organization,” said Davidson, who resides in Buehler’s hometown of Wooster, Ohio, with his wife, Joanna.

Before joining Buehler’s in 2017 as CFO, O’Donnell was with SpartanNash as the VP of finance and merger integration. Pre-merger, he was the chief accounting officer/controller for Nash Finch. O’Donnell also held executive accounting and finance roles with Shopko Stores and Borders. He resides in Wooster with his wife, Carolyn.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods was founded in 1929 by E.L. Buehler and his wife, Helen. In 2017, Buehler’s went through a management buyout while forming an employee stock ownership plan. The company currently operates 14 supermarkets, eight liquor agencies, outside catering, coﬀee shops and a food truck named Ferris.