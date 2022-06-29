Concluding its strategic review that began in January, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has decided to keep its U.K. health and beauty retailer Boots as well as the No7 Beauty Co. under its existing ownership.

WBA has been encouraged by productive discussions held with a range of parties, receiving significant interest from prospective buyers. Since launching the process, however, global financial markets have suffered unexpected and dramatic change. As a result of market instability severely affecting financing availability, the company felt that no third parties have been able to make an offer that adequately reflects the potential value of the two businesses. Consequently, WBA has decided that it's in the best interests of shareholders to keep focusing on the further growth and profitability of Boots and No7 Beauty.

The decision to retain the businesses has also been supported by the ongoing strong performance and growth of Boots and No7 Beauty, which have exceeded expectations despite challenging conditions.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said: “We have now completed a thorough review of Boots and No7 Beauty Co., with the outcome reflecting rapidly evolving and challenging financial market conditions beyond our control. It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing health care and beauty markets. The board and I remain confident that Boots and No7 Beauty Co. hold strong fundamental value, and longer term, we will stay open to all opportunities to maximize shareholder value for these businesses and across our company.”

