Retail bank, payment and shopping service Klarna has introduced a new app feature that enables users to store and access their physical loyalty cards as digital versions. The feature is powered by mobile wallet provider Stocard and supports more than 8,000 loyalty programs around the world, including those offered by grocers.

The solution allows shoppers to continue to collect rewards points through the digital version of their physical card, if they forgot or don’t have their actual card with them. Klarna determined the need for the feature following a recent survey it conducted showing that 31% of consumers avoided signing up for a loyalty program in the past because they don’t want to carry another card with them. That survey also revealed that 59% of shoppers do not carry all of their loyalty cards with them when browsing and buying.

To access the feature, users can click on a loyalty card icon on the Klarna app and choose from a list of supported merchants and loyalty programs. From there, they scan the barcode on their physical card with the camera on their mobile device. The app will then create a digital copy and store it in the reward space in the Klarna App. For cards that don't have a barcode, users can manually type their membership number.

"Physical loyalty cards are an inconvenience in today's digital world and are therefore often left at home, resulting in consumers missing out on deals and merchants losing a prime opportunity to reinforce brand loyalty,” remarked Björn Goss, product director at Klarna and Stocard's founder.