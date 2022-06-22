Bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has promoted Felisa Stockwell to the position of VP, global people and culture.

Since joining Dawn in 2017, Stockwell has continuously delivered impactful programs to elevate the employee experience and move the organization forward. In 2020, she led the formalization of the organization’s global diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy, and put together a team focused on developing Dawn’s culture and talent worldwide.

“Felisa has a profound impact on our entire organization by driving positive, effective change across Dawn’s global regions,” said Jason Lioy, chief people officer at Jackson, Mich.-based Dawn. “She is a strong collaborator and integrator and skilled at bringing people together to drive initiatives that truly make a difference in the lives of our team members.”

Stockwell and her team will continue to focus on DE&I initiatives, as well as strategies to support talent management and development throughout the company.

“I am proud to continue to grow my career at an organization that prioritizes its team members and is committed to supporting all people throughout their own careers at Dawn,” said Stockwell. “It is an honor to lead a high-performing and inspiring team that is focused on our people strategy and continuing to make Dawn a great place to work.”

In addition to her work at Dawn, Stockwell takes part in many industry events to promote DE&I efforts, among them the American Bakers Association NextGen Baker Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group.

Dawn has more than 4,000 employees globally and provides bakery products to 50,000-plus customers in more than 100 countries.