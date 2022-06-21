As it marks its 90th anniversary, Harmons Neighborhood Grocer is leveraging e-commerce technologies to keep it close to home for shoppers. The Utah-based family-owned independent grocer is teaming up with Card Isle to offer personalized greeting cards.

Through this e-commerce platform, Harmons eShop customers can choose, personalize and have a premium physical greeting card added to their pickup or delivery order. Harmons has expanded a two-store pilot program with Card Isle to all of its 17 locations.

The partnership allows the indie grocer to offer a better option for custom greeting cards and provide a point of differentiation. “Effectively merchandising physical cards online has traditionally been a challenge at Harmons. The Card Isle solution has made it possible to provide a phenomenal experience for our eShop customers over the Mother’s Day holiday,” reported Jessie Hansen, Harmons’ eShop merchandiser.

Adam Donato, Card Isle’s CEO, said that the recent holidays of Mother's Day and Father’s Day underscored demand for such a service, as the platform continues to expand in the grocery sector. “We are excited to add Harmons as a customer. Harmons is the premier neighborhood grocer in Utah and we are excited about offering our unique personalized, print on demand greeting cards to their customers,” he remarked.