The Fresh Market Inc. (TFM) will commemorate its 40th anniversary beginning on July 1 with an array of special deals, a 4th of July meal and exclusive products for its customers – including a chance to win a golden ticket.

The retailer is selling a curated collection of exclusive items created in partnership with its vendors that can only be found at The Fresh Market for a limited time. Those include:

• Special Anniversary Wine: Exit 92 Anniversary Edition

• Special Anniversary Ruby Red Bouquet

• Poppy Hand-Crafted Pimento Cheese Honey Butter

• Homestead Raspberry Lemonade

• TFM Celebration Crunch Snack Mix

• Anniversary Elevated Bacon Cheddar Burger

• Le Fermier Lavender Yogurt

• Killer Brownie Cookies and Cream Special Edition

A complete list of anniversary products, including recipes and a history of the company, can be found in The Fresh Market Magazine’s July edition.

“Our goal at The Fresh Market is to make every season special for our guests, and our 40th anniversary is one we want to make especially memorable!” said CEO Jason Potter. “Our team has curated these one-of-a-kind commemorative products and offers that not only embody the origins of our brand, but more importantly, we know guests will really enjoy.”

Beginning July 5 and while supplies last, The Fresh Market will also introduce two Anniversary Chocolate Bars in Dark Chocolate Himalayan Sea Salt and Toffee Pretzel Sea Salt flavors. Shoppers can win a $40 TFM gift card if their package contains a golden ticket.

The grocer also recently introduced its first loyalty program, the Ultimate Loyalty Experience , which enables customers to save even more on items throughout the store with special loyalty pricing.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.