The California Walnut Board (CWB) and California Walnut Commission (CWC) have tapped Robert Verloop as the organizations’ new executive director and CEO. In this role, he will help build demand and share and support innovative growing and production practices.

Verloop previously served as COO at the family-owned vegetable grower Coastline Family Farms. He also held leadership roles with Naturipe Farms/Naturipe Brands, Sunkist Growers, Inc. and the California Avocado Commission, where he worked across several marketing, sales, and strategic planning functions and collaborated with state and federal agencies. Additionally, he had a seat on the board of directors at the Produce Marketing Association.

“He has the unique experience of leadership roles as a grower/shipper of highly perishable produce and in commodity organizations," said Bill Tos, chair of the California Walnut Board’s executive committee. "Robert understands the challenge to 'move the crop.' In addition, he has extensive knowledge and creativity as a marketer working in complex domestic and international markets.”

“In collaboration with the growers and handlers, we must respond to rapidly evolving market conditions with a sense of urgency and purpose and continue to build an ongoing dialogue with key customer segments in order to drive sales in all market segments,” Verloop remarked. “I am also keenly aware of the multi-generational nature of an industry dating back more than a century. The new generations are inheriting a dynamic industry that continues to evolve through innovation, starting with new advances in orchard management practices, post-harvest management, and developing exciting new consumer products that showcase the versatility and delicious taste of nutritious California walnuts.”

Together, the CWB and CWB represent over 4,500 California walnut growers and nearly 90 handlers producing over 1.4 billion pounds of walnuts in 2021 that shipped to more than 50 countries around the world.