Southeastern Grocers is doubling down on donations to the military ahead of Independence Day with a Military Monday matching commitment. Each Monday from June 20 to July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation will match weekend in-store donations made to the Folds of Honor community donation program, up to $100,000, or $300,000 total.

The mission of Folds of Honoris to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled U.S. service members. The organization helps fund private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, especially those who serve us,” said Raymond Rhee, chief people officer at Southeastern Grocers. "By doubling down on all in-store Folds of Honor donations with a matching commitment, we are paying it forward to the legacies of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their service to our country.”

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer's2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.