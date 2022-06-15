Constellation Brands has promoted Joseph Suarez to lead the investor relations function. Moving up from his most recent role as VP of investor relations, he will oversee the beverage alcohol company’s IR strategy development and execution as part of the finance and corporate communications teams.

Suarez succeeds the retiring Patty Yahn-Urlaub, who held that position for the past 15 years. She will work closely with Suarez over the next few weeks for a seamless transition.

“We look forward to the continued success of our investor relations function under Joseph’s leadership," said Mike McGrew, EVP and chief communications, CSR and diversity officer. "Joseph brings a well-rounded set of leadership experiences in commercial operations, governance, finance, and investor relations to this role. His strategic orientation and understanding of capital markets will serve both our company and investors well in the years to come.”

Before joining Constellation late last year, Suarez was managing director of strategy at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm. His background also includes a range of commercial, governance, finance, and investor relations responsibilities at global resources companies BHP and Rio Tinto.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead Constellation’s investor relations function and continue building on our company’s industry-leading momentum,” remarked Suarez. “Our business has tremendous runway for continued success ahead and our investor relations function has a strong foundation thanks to Patty’s leadership over the years. Our team looks forward to continuing to raise the bar in the years ahead.”

In April, Constellation Brands reported a strong fiscal year 2022 performance buoyed by strong beer business. Net sales rose 8% during fourth quarter ending February 2022.