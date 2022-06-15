Independent grocer Yoke's Fresh Market is not only expanding its retail operation, but extending its footprint into another state. The Spokane, Wash.-based Yoke’s announced plans to acquire a pair of grocery stores in Missoula, Mont.

Two Missoula Fresh Market Stores will become banners of Yoke’s Foods, Inc. The stores are located at 3801 S. Reserve St. and 800 W. Broadway street in Missoula, the second largest city in Montana.

According to information released by Yoke’s, the stores will be transitioned to its Fresh Markets model and offer a wide range of natural, organic and specialty food products. The locations will also include bakery and fresh seafood counter.

"At Yoke’s, our mission is to expand our services to this new market. Yoke's is excited to expand our family,” said John Bole, CEO of Yoke's Fresh Markets.

The deal is expected to close in late summer or early fall. Founded in 1946, Yoke’s operates 17 stores in Washington and Idaho, most of them in Spokane. Missoula Fresh Market was founded in 2015 by the founders of Orange Street Food Farm, who purchased two former Safeway locations in town.