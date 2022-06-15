Digital advertising network Grocery TV is adding 2,600 point-of-sale displays to its network through a new partnership with Southeastern Grocers (SEG).

“We are always looking for innovative opportunities to reach our customers throughout the Southeast,” said Adam Kirk, SVP of marketing operations for Southeastern Grocers. “We are committed to providing our customers quality shopping experiences, and our partnership with Grocery TV allows us another opportunity to provide value to our partners and customers throughout our stores.”

The partnership marks another milestone for Grocery TV as it continues to realize its vision of making it easier for brands to reach their audiences through in-store retail media.

“SEG has a reputation for being open to new solutions that enhance the shopping experience for their customers,” said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO of Austin, Texas-based Grocery TV. “We’re excited to have them join our network and expand Grocery TV’s footprint in the Southeast.”

Grocery TV currently has more than 16,000 displays, 4,000 of which were attained via a recent partnership with Northeast wholesaler Wakefern Food Corp. Grocery TV expects to add 6,000 more displays by the end of 2022.

Integrated with major DSPs such as the Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, brands leverage Grocery TV’s advertising channel to reach their audience with verified impressions in a brand-safe, high-traffic environment.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket, and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern is No. 25 on The PG 100.