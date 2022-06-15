The largest grocery store chain in Puerto Rico, Supermercados Econo, is upgrading its current e-commerce platform, Econo ToGo, with technology from Local Express, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) vertical platform that enables brick-and-mortar food and beverage companies to own their entire e-commerce offering end to end, from purchase to delivery.

“We chose the Local Express platform because they integrate a full spectrum of technical capabilities which will provide our e-commerce consumers with a unique shopping experience while also helping us improve our back-end operational processes,” explained Esteban Colón, CMO of Econo. “From easier order entry for our shoppers to optimized delivery routing, their technology has a proven ability to quickly create exceptional ROI.”

Among Local Express’ capabilities is a “drop and play” marketing content management module that facilitates the quick incorporation of retail media marketing into the e-commerce platform. The solution also provides bilingual content for every level of the e-commerce operation, including live customer service assistance in both English and Spanish. Local Express will provide on-location comprehensive training to store staff to ensure customer success and a seamless transition from the current e-commerce platform.

“We are thrilled to provide the great team at Econo with an all-inclusive technology for their e-commerce business, with enhanced digital marketing automation built for easy shopper adoption and ever-increasing basket sizes,” said Bagrat Safarian, CEO of Glendale, Calif.-based Local Express, adding that the company “stands ready to continue helping [Econo’] long-term growth vision through collaborative development and customization.”

Canóvanas-based Supermercados Econo operates 64 stores in 48 municipalities throughout Puerto Rico, with a workforce of more than 8,000 employees.