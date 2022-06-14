Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation are accepting applications for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant. Nonprofit organizations can submit entries online now through Sept. 30.

The grant, named for Southeastern Grocers associate Romay Davis, supports groups that provide services to underserved populations throughout the retailers’ footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Specifically, the program was created to foster a more equitable society by funding efforts to address racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.

The grants range from $5,000 to $25,000. Since the program was launched in 2020, Southeastern Grocers and the SEG Gives Foundation have bestowed $385,000 to 33 organizations and causes.

This year’s grant winners will be announced on Oct. 27 ahead of Davis’ 103rd birthday on Oct. 29. A Winn-Dixie associate, Davis served in the only all-Black Women Army Corps unit overseas and went on to become a multi-degree scholar at New York University. She worked in real estate and fashion before joining Winn-Dixie at the age of 80 in Montgomery, Ala. She was recently presented with the Silver Service Medallion by the National WWII Museum in New Orleans for service to her country in the Second World War.

SEG has honored its distinguished employee in other ways. The SEG Gives Foundation is funding a $20,000 Three Star Student Leadership Academy Sponsorship, a scholarship that allows one student to attend The National WWII Museum's 2023 Student Leadership Academy for high school and undergraduate students.

Interested nonprofit groups can learn more and apply at www.seggives.com/grantapp.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.