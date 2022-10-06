As consumers embark on their personal health and wellness journeys, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is rolling out a new promotion to help them literally go on their way. The natural and organic retailer has teamed up with vitamin and mineral company Solaray in a giveaway contest with a customized Bean trailer as a prize.

The teardrop-shaped trailer, which can be easily paired with a small pickup truck or other type of vehicle, is a limited-time Solaray edition that’s valued at $22,300. Shoppers can enter to win by joining Natural Grocers’ free (N)power loyalty program and purchasing any two Solaray products in a single transaction between now and June 30. Loyalty members can also enter to win online.

In tandem with the giveaway, Solaray is offering a new line of High Potency Liposomal Multivitamins at Natural Grocers stores. The supplement uses advanced technology to form a “protective vehicle” around each nutrient for enhanced absorption and gentler digestion.

"All supplements Natural Grocers sells are made by Good Manufacturing Practices-certified manufacturers and approved by our quality assurance team to ensure they meet our unrivaled quality standards," said Heather Isely, EVP at Natural Grocers. "Solaray has been a trusted vendor with us since they were established in 1973. We value the relationship we have with this brand and can't wait to see which Natural Grocers {N}Power member wins this fabulous prize."

It's been a good year so far for Natural Grocers, which recently raised its outlook for the rest of fiscal 2022 and posted a 4.9% gain in net sales during the second quarter. Average comparable-store sales also rose 4.3% over the prior year.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America.