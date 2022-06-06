Rosauers Supermarkets has acquired Dissmore's IGA supermarket in Pullman, Wash. Dissmore's IGA revealed the news in a June 3 Facebook post.

Located at the corner of Stadium Way and Grand Avenue, Dissmore’s IGA has been serving the Pullman community since 1937 by working directly with local farmers to create sustainable partnerships.

According to its Facebook post, as a result of the sale, Dissmore’s IGA will be “closed for extensive remodeling, so we are clearing out inventory starting immediately until the end of July.” The food retailer invited customers to take advantage of the closeout and discounted groceries while they last.

Rosauers had its beginning in 1934, when J. Merton Rosauer bought a little grocery store in Spokane, Wash. In 1949, Rosauer opened the company’s first – and Spokane’s first – supermarket. It was located at 3rd and Oak and is still currently operating in a space seven times larger than its original size. Since 1990, Rosauers has made several acquisitions to expand existing stores and add to the total number of stores in operation.

Today, Rosauers Supermarkets is owned by fellow Spokane-based business URM Stores, Inc. and consists of 17 Rosauers Stores, four Super 1 Foods Stores and one free-standing Huckleberry’s Natural Market located throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The company has approximately 2,100 employees.

In 2021, Rosauers was honored in Progressive Grocer’s inaugural Impact Awards for its commitment to education support/learning advancement.