Hy-Vee Inc.’s team of dietitians is spotlighting nutrition and healthy recipes for both children and families through a series of events to be held this summer.

A free Hy-Vee KidsFit Summer Bash is slated for select stores on June 4, where children can pick up a Hy-Vee KidsFit Summer Fun Box that includes activities, healthy snacks and other items. Community partners will host various activities during the events and there will also be a dietitian-led taste test station.

The grocer will also host a virtual kids cooking camp intended for children aged between 5 and 12. Camps will be held July 11, 18 and 25 and will go over how to cook with ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of many dishes.

A monthly virtual kitchen class will also be held for little chefs and junior chefs. The goal of the class is to help kids become more comfortable and confident in the kitchen and improve their culinary skills via simple, follow-along recipes.

Children aged 4 and up are also invited to participate in virtual store tours that focus on balanced nutrition and include fun movement breaks and interactive food trivia. Finally, several freezer meal workshops will be held in an effort to help families prepare ahead for meals and also save money at the supermarket.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.