Following a new government policy that bans single-use plastic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Carrefour is introducing plant-based bags made of starch across locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Each bag will cost 25 fils, or about 7 cents, and take less than six months to fully decompose.

The grocer, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, will make the bags available in Abu Dhabi on June 1 and in Dubai on July 1. Carrefour will also have reusable bags made of paper, woven, juco, and canvas materials, and has partnered with the Emirates Nature-World Wildlife Fund on three limited-edition reusable bags.

“Of all the plastic ever made, half has been produced in the last 15 years, which is why we were the first UAE retailer to introduce reusable bags back in 2007. We have come a long way since then and, since 2019, we have sold 4 million reusable bags at Carrefour stores across the UAE,” said Bernardo Perloiro, COO, UAE, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail. “With the implementation of the new policies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, it is our duty to ensure customers have the most convenient, cost-efficient options.

“The starch bag, which costs only 25 fils, is an industry first in this region and we are confident that it will be widely implemented by more retailers in the future,” Perloiro continued. “We fully embrace the new government direction, which bans single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi. Through constant innovation and close collaboration with our government and partners, we can continue to deliver the best shopping experience for our customers.”

Carrefour hopes to incentivize customer purchases of new reusable bags through its loyalty program by offering bonus SHARE points.