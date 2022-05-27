Advertisement

News Briefs

05/27/2022

New Gourmet Grocer Planned for Arizona

Gastrome

A new upscale grocery store is coming to Scottsdale, Ariz. Set to open this summer, Gastromé Market will carry an array of specialty products and include an onsite café and education space.

The 5,000-square-foot location at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road is geared to gourmands. In addition to specialty foodstuffs, shoppers can browse a unique cheese case, pick out candies from a confectionery counter and shop for charcuterie spreads and goods. Locally foraged produce and other fresh produce will be available as well.

In the café, shoppers turn to patrons as they can order charcuterie boards and other menu items. Classes will be held in that space, dedicated to different topics and tastings.

The store and restaurant are opened by Tiffany Chavez and Jenny Le, who previously worked at Formaggio Kitchen in Boston.

 

05/27/2022

Tops Expands Shop + Scan App to 5 More Stores

Tops Buffalo Teaser

Tops Markets LLC has expanded its Tops Shop + Scan app to five more stores. Already available at 19 upstate New York locations, the app can now be used at Tops supermarkets in Dunkirk (3955 Vineyard Drive), Cheektowaga (3865 Union Road), Williamsville (5274 Main Street), Hamburg (4250 McKinley Parkway) and Ithaca, N.Y. (2300 North Triphammer Road).

Shop + Scan enables customers to scan products with their phones and bag the items as they shop. While doing so, the user will see a running total, with savings and rewards automatically applied.  When finished, customers can visit any pay station for an expedited checkout, allowing them to get in and out of the store quickly.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of this innovative new technology and provide it to even more customers throughout our service area,” said Jill Sirica, Tops’ manager, digital marketing.  “It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop. Our hope is to continue the momentum and add additional locations in the near future.”

Based in Williamsville, N.Y., Tops Friendly Markets operates 150 grocery stores in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees, and has more than 14,000 associates. Parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

05/26/2022

Diebold Nixdorf Helps Retailers Reduce Printed Receipts

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. has launched Vynamic Digital Receipt, a sustainable solution to reduce the amount of thermal paper receipts.

Based on technology from anybill, Diebold Nixdorf has integrated Vynamic Digital Receipt into its POS solution ecosystem of the cloud-native Vynamic Retail Platform, performing as a sustainable interface to the customer. Thus, customers aren't limited to only printed receipts, and retailers have the ability to present a QR code on a customer-facing screen at the point of sale. Customers can subsequently scan this code without the need to be registered. The digital receipt can then be stored on the customer mobile device.

According to the company, a typical supermarket can reduce 1 ton of waste, 50,000 liters of water, 10,000 kilowatt-hours of energy and 1 ton of carbon dioxide per year when all receipts are created digitally. 

Alternatively, digital receipts can be integrated into existing retailer apps, and customers can be invited to join a loyalty program. Each time customers make a purchase, they scan the customer card that's displayed via consumer app or their digital wallet and benefit from loyalty rewards when those rewards are linked to their loyalty card.

With U.S. operations based in Hudson, Ohio, Diebold Nixdorf automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. The company’s integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. 

05/24/2022

Sprouts Farmers Market Names New Director

Hari - Sprouts

Sprouts Farmers Market has added to its board of directors with the appointment of Hari Avula, the chief financial and strategic officer at Clif Bar & Company.  He joins seven other directors who have worked for high-profile businesses such as PepsiCo, Inc. and Five Below.  

Avula has served in his current role at Clif Bar since May 2021. He joined that company from Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he was CFO of global business transformation. He spent 22 years of his career at PepsiCo, where he ascended from various financial and strategic positions to CFO at Frito Lay North America.  

“I’m excited to welcome Hari to our board,” said Jack Sinclair, CEO and a fellow director on the Sprouts board. “Hari’s financial acumen and strategic experience at companies of scale will be highly valuable as we continue to grow.”

Avula, for his part, declared, “I have long-admired Sprouts for supporting wellness in its communities, and I look forward to working with the board and management team as Sprouts continues to fulfill its mission of broadening access to healthy living options.”

Sprouts recently reported its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2022. The retailer boosted net sales by 4% over the first quarter of 2021 and saw a 1.6% increase in comparable store sales. 

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 team members at more than 370 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

05/24/2022

Bob’s Red Mill Advances 2 to Leadership Team

bobs red mill

Organic and gluten-free bakery product manufacturer Bob's Red Mill is amping up its executive roster, filling two VP roles that are key to internal and external growth. Meghan Keeley (right) is company’s new VP of supply chain and Cheryl Collins (left) is stepping into the VP of people position.

Keeley will oversee supply chain, quality assurance and sustainability at a time when all three functions are high priority. She was promoted from her most recent role as director of quality assurance, where she was credited with elevating production and manufacturing processes, including certification under Global Food Safety Initiative standards. Before joining Bob’s Red Mill, she worked for organic food company Amy’s Kitchen and Pacific Northwest fruit and vegetable processor RainSweet.

Collins was tapped for the human resources leadership position based on her work as a longtime consultant to Bob’s. As the 100% employee-owned company focuses on employee experiences, she will lead the HR team using her extensive industry knowledge and background, which includes roles as chief people officer and CEO at Ninkasi Brewing Co.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Meghan and Cheryl joining the leadership team to help drive the company forward,” said Trey Winthrop, CEO of the Milwaukie, Ore.-based Bob’s Red Mill. “I have had the opportunity to work with both of them in different capacities over the past several years and have been so impressed with their professional and thoughtful approach to maintaining a collaborate, positive work environment while pursuing our mission of providing high quality products to our customers.”

05/24/2022

Big Lots Kicks Off Summer With Inflation-Busting Discounts

Big lots teaser

With discount grocers getting a closer look among many price-conscious consumers, Big Lots, Inc. is going big on summer specials. The discount retailer announced that it is offering outdoor goods like patio furniture and accessories at savings of 25 to 50%.

In addition to outdoor living pieces, Big Lots is touting 25%-off deals on outdoor cooking equipment, including grills and fire pits. The “Price Crush Summer Sale” runs through June 4.

"We know inflation and gas prices are on everyone's minds right now, and it's important that customers know we're here for them, as we've always been. Helping them live big and save lots is our mission and built into everything we do," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots. "Stacking our inflation-busting discounts on top of already low prices is a significant opportunity for savings."

As Big Lots slashes prices, the retailer is also launching a new ad campaign focusing on cost-effective ways to create an outdoor oasis. Actress Wendy McLendon-Covey of “The Goldbergs” and “Bridesmaids” will appear in the ads.

To get maximum savings, consumers can sign up to be a BIG Rewards member.

With more than 1,400 retail stores in 47 states, Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots is No. 52 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Big Lots comes in at No. 54 on the newly-released Axios-Harris Poll 100 list of the companies with the best corporate reputation.