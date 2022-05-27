A new upscale grocery store is coming to Scottsdale, Ariz. Set to open this summer, Gastromé Market will carry an array of specialty products and include an onsite café and education space.

The 5,000-square-foot location at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road is geared to gourmands. In addition to specialty foodstuffs, shoppers can browse a unique cheese case, pick out candies from a confectionery counter and shop for charcuterie spreads and goods. Locally foraged produce and other fresh produce will be available as well.

In the café, shoppers turn to patrons as they can order charcuterie boards and other menu items. Classes will be held in that space, dedicated to different topics and tastings.

The store and restaurant are opened by Tiffany Chavez and Jenny Le, who previously worked at Formaggio Kitchen in Boston.