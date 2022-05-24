Sprouts Farmers Market has added to its board of directors with the appointment of Hari Avula, the chief financial and strategic officer at Clif Bar & Company. He joins seven other directors who have worked for high-profile businesses such as PepsiCo, Inc. and Five Below.

Avula has served in his current role at Clif Bar since May 2021. He joined that company from Walgreens Boots Alliance, where he was CFO of global business transformation. He spent 22 years of his career at PepsiCo, where he ascended from various financial and strategic positions to CFO at Frito Lay North America.

“I’m excited to welcome Hari to our board,” said Jack Sinclair, CEO and a fellow director on the Sprouts board. “Hari’s financial acumen and strategic experience at companies of scale will be highly valuable as we continue to grow.”

Avula, for his part, declared, “I have long-admired Sprouts for supporting wellness in its communities, and I look forward to working with the board and management team as Sprouts continues to fulfill its mission of broadening access to healthy living options.”

Sprouts recently reported its first quarter earnings for fiscal 2022. The retailer boosted net sales by 4% over the first quarter of 2021 and saw a 1.6% increase in comparable store sales.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which employs approximately 31,000 team members at more than 370 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.