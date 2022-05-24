MOM’s Organic Market has teamed up with food company Saffi Saana to bring sustainably made, ethically sourced and unadulterated premium oils and vinegars to bulk shoppers on the East Coast.

“I’ve been a bulk shopper for years,” said Sascha Dhanjal Eifler, founder of Madison, Wis.-based Saffi, which creates high quality, undiluted oils and vinegars free of fillers, sweeteners and other additives, and provides sustainable, zero-waste packaging options. “I found myself frustrated because it was hard to find quality bulk liquids. I’m proud to provide a solution where living sustainably doesn’t mean compromising on the quality of your oils and vinegars.”

Saffi’s organic olive oil, dark balsamic, white balsamic, canola oil and apple cider vinegar will be available in the following 11 MOM’s stores beginning this month: Cherry Hill, N.J.; Center City Philadelphia; Abington, Pa.; Bryn Mawr, Pa.; Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.; White Marsh/Nottingham, Md.; Hampden/Baltimore, Md.; College Park, Md.; Gaithersburg, Md.; Rockville, Md.; and Alexandria, Va.

“For the longest time, companies have put the responsibility of recycling on the consumer,” added Eifler. “I believe the responsibility is one that needs to be shared and that companies and corporations should take ownership. MOM’s is leading the charge on this front with their mission of protecting and restoring the environment. We’re excited to be partnering with them as we work to make premium, traceable ingredients accessible to every kitchen – all while being kind to the Earth.”

Founded in 1987 by Scott Nash as a home delivery business out of his mother’s garage, Rockville, Md.-based Mom's Organic Market now operates 22 stores in five states and the District of Columbia, employing more than 1,000 people.