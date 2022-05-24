Amid rising prices from gas stations to department stores, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. has maintained its commitment to provide high-quality organic and natural products at affordable prices — even during record inflation.

“Our parents founded Natural Grocers in 1955 with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable healthy natural and organic foods, nutrition education and live in a thriving, regenerative environment. This includes the food we all put on our tables,” said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' EVP. “'Always Affordable Pricing' is one of our Five Founding Principles to which we have stayed committed for over 67 years. We work hard to generate long-term relationships with vendors and farmers to secure the best possible pricing on wholesome natural foods and supplements. These types of partnerships have historically helped us to maintain premium quality and offer accessibly priced nutritious foods and vitamins, even when families have been impacted by inflation.”

For more ways to save, Natural Grocers advises customers to choose lower-priced store brands, sign up for its {N}power member loyalty program for exclusive discounts, and take advantage of free nutritional health coaching and in-store nutrition classes.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers reported a strong showing in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, prompting the company to raise its outlook for the fiscal year. For the period ended March 31, the grocer saw net sales increase 4.9% to $271.8 million, with daily average comparable-store sales up 4.3%, compared with the same time period in fiscal 2021. Net income increased 35.1%, and adjusted EBITDA was up 11.8% to $16.1 million.

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers has more than 160 stores in 20 states. The company is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.