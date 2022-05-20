Advertisement

News Briefs

05/20/2022

Heinen’s Sets Up Ice Cream Stand at Historic Cleveland Location

Heinen's rotunda

Just in time for summer, the Heinen's store in downtown Cleveland is serving up cool treats. The grocer is teaming up with Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream to add an in-store ice cream shop in the historic building’s scenic rotunda.

Beginning on May 23, customers can order cones and dishes of ice cream at the newly-installed stand. More than two dozen varieties will be available, including seasonal flavors and some vegan choices.

The Ohio-based Mitchell’s is a local ice cream maker that won the 2019 Heinen’s customer favorite local product award. After a social-distancing shuttering during the early days of the pandemic, Heinen’s reopened its rotunda and second floor balcony in 2021, offering wines and beers on tap and other prepared foods that can be enjoyed in a sit-down space.

Warrensville Heights, Ohio-based Heinen’s was founded in 1929 in Shaker Heights, Ohio. The store operates 23 locations with 19 stores in the Cleveland area and four in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago.

Advertisement
05/20/2022

Hy-Vee Offering Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

FMI Joins Lawsuit Challenging Vaccine Mandate

In line with the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Hy-Vee Inc. pharmacies will administer free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to children between the ages of 5 and 11. The immunizations are by appointment only and can only be given at least five months after their second dose.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment and give their consent for the vaccine booster, which will be administered at pharmacy hubs during specific times in order to create a more child-friendly environment.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of more than 93,000 employees and operates over 280 retail stores across eight states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

05/20/2022

Southeastern Grocers Raises $395K for Children’s Hospitals

Southeastern Grocers Raises $395K for Children’s Hospitals

Southeastern Grocers and its shoppers showed their generosity during a recent register campaign that netted $395,000 for children’s hospitals. Since its launch last year, the program has raised more than $856,900.

Southeastern Grocers partnered with nine pediatric health care facilities across its footprint for the three-week campaign, timed for National Cancer Research Month. The funds from the donation effort will be used for initiatives including research, family support, child advocacy, therapeutic activities and pediatric specialties.

“We are amazed time and time again by the incredible generosity displayed by our associates and customers who continually lift up their neighbors in need, and we are inspired by their kindness. Our children’s hospital partners do incredible work every day to positively impact the lives of their youngest patients and families by providing not only resources, but hope, when it is needed most,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company's hospital partners includeWolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, as well as Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., Children’s of Mississippi in Gulfport, Miss., and Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, La.

Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
05/20/2022

Indie Grocer Carl Greeley Passes Away

Cal Greeley Teaser

Carl Greeley, onetime owner of Baltimore-area independent Geresbeck’s Food Market, died on May 17. He was 92 years old. No cause of death was given.

Greeley opened his first store, Foodland, in the Orchard Beach community of Pasadena, Md., in 1971, according to the Pasadena Voice in 2019, which noted that he later opened a few Box & Save stores and went on to acquire Geresbeck’s Food Market, in Baltimore, in 1985, retaining the name because it was well known to local residents. Greeley’s daughter, Joanne Greeley Graham, later took the helm of the independent supermarket company, which currently consists of three stores in Baltimore, Pasadena and Glen Burnie, Md.

Besides Graham, survivors include Greeley’s wife, Josephine Greeley, three other daughters, two brothers, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mark Catholic Church, in Fallston, Md., on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m., with interment at Highview Memorial Gardens, also in Fallston. For those unable to attend in person, the mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mark Fallston Facebook page.

“Mr. Greeley was one of the ‘old local grocers’ in the Baltimore area – a title that few people can still claim, from a generation that focused on the local neighborhood and knew most customers by name,” noted local grocery industry observer Jeremey Diamond. “Even in his 90s, he was tending to his three grocery stores, currently operated by the next generation.”

05/19/2022

Weis Reveals Price Cuts on Many Best-Selling Frozen Products

Weis Markets 1st Grocer to Earn Sustainable Food Retail Certification Ratio Institute

Weis Markets Inc. is making a multimillion-dollar investment to lower prices on hundreds of its best-selling frozen products as an expansion of the grocer’s Low, Low Price (LLP) program. The lower pricing includes brand-name and Weis Quality products.

The LLP program began in 2019 and encompasses more than 7,000 grocery products and nearly 80 produce items.

“We will offer customers in the markets we serve the lowest everyday prices on hundreds of our best-selling frozen items,” said Bob Gleeson, Weis’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “Given recent increases in consumer costs, saving money is extremely important to our customers, and we are confident these reductions will generate significant savings for them. Since 2019, our LLP program has helped customers save approximately $10 million dollars. They’ll now save millions more in our frozen department.”

The LLP frozen program reduces prices by 13%-33% on select items, among them Birdseye Steamfresh frozen vegetables (12-16 ounces); Klondike Ice Cream bars, sandwiches and cones (14-17 ounces); Digiorno frozen pizzas; and Marie Callender’s dinners

Founded in 1912, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 196 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as one of the Top 10 Regional Operators to Watch in 2022. 

05/19/2022

Foxtrot Opens Latest Location Near Wrigley Field in Chicago

Foxtrot teaser interior

Foxtrot is making its way around Chicago, opening a new store in the Wrigleyville neighborhood at 3649 N Clark Street. Close to the home field of the Chicago Cubs, this well-trafficked spot features Foxtrot’s usual assortment of pantry staples, locally-produced items and prepared foods that can be eaten onsite or taken to go.

This location’s in-store café includes an updated menu with a variety of new summer dishes. Shoppers can enjoy foods and beverages, including beer and wine or drinks from the Foxtrot coffee bar, on the street-side patio.

As with other Foxtrot locations, delivery within a 30-minute window is available to local shoppers who use the Foxtrot app. Pickup is offered as well, in as little as five minutes.

To mark the opening, Foxtrot is giving away tickets to a Chicago Cubs baseball game and doling out items like Chicago-themed magnets. The Cubs mascot will stop by during a family day on Sunday, May 22.

This is the 14th Foxtrot  in Chicago, following the recent unveiling of a store in the Tribune Tower on Michigan Avenue. Another opening is planned for June inside the iconic Willis Tower (formerly known as the Sears Tower), and the business is working on expansions in Texas and Washington, D.C. 

Based in Chicago, the e-commerce platform and retailer was founded in 2014 by Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom.