Just in time for summer, the Heinen's store in downtown Cleveland is serving up cool treats. The grocer is teaming up with Mitchell's Homemade Ice Cream to add an in-store ice cream shop in the historic building’s scenic rotunda.

Beginning on May 23, customers can order cones and dishes of ice cream at the newly-installed stand. More than two dozen varieties will be available, including seasonal flavors and some vegan choices.

The Ohio-based Mitchell’s is a local ice cream maker that won the 2019 Heinen’s customer favorite local product award. After a social-distancing shuttering during the early days of the pandemic, Heinen’s reopened its rotunda and second floor balcony in 2021, offering wines and beers on tap and other prepared foods that can be enjoyed in a sit-down space.

Warrensville Heights, Ohio-based Heinen’s was founded in 1929 in Shaker Heights, Ohio. The store operates 23 locations with 19 stores in the Cleveland area and four in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago.