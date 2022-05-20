Southeastern Grocers and its shoppers showed their generosity during a recent register campaign that netted $395,000 for children’s hospitals. Since its launch last year, the program has raised more than $856,900.

Southeastern Grocers partnered with nine pediatric health care facilities across its footprint for the three-week campaign, timed for National Cancer Research Month. The funds from the donation effort will be used for initiatives including research, family support, child advocacy, therapeutic activities and pediatric specialties.

“We are amazed time and time again by the incredible generosity displayed by our associates and customers who continually lift up their neighbors in need, and we are inspired by their kindness. Our children’s hospital partners do incredible work every day to positively impact the lives of their youngest patients and families by providing not only resources, but hope, when it is needed most,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company's hospital partners includeWolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, as well as Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham, Ala., Children’s of Mississippi in Gulfport, Miss., and Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans, La.

Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.