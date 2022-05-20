Carl Greeley, onetime owner of Baltimore-area independent Geresbeck’s Food Market, died on May 17. He was 92 years old. No cause of death was given.

Greeley opened his first store, Foodland, in the Orchard Beach community of Pasadena, Md., in 1971, according to the Pasadena Voice in 2019, which noted that he later opened a few Box & Save stores and went on to acquire Geresbeck’s Food Market, in Baltimore, in 1985, retaining the name because it was well known to local residents. Greeley’s daughter, Joanne Greeley Graham, later took the helm of the independent supermarket company, which currently consists of three stores in Baltimore, Pasadena and Glen Burnie, Md.

Besides Graham, survivors include Greeley’s wife, Josephine Greeley, three other daughters, two brothers, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.A funeral mass will be held at Saint Mark Catholic Church, in Fallston, Md., on Monday, May 23, at 10 a.m., with interment at Highview Memorial Gardens, also in Fallston. For those unable to attend in person, the mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mark Fallston Facebook page.

“Mr. Greeley was one of the ‘old local grocers’ in the Baltimore area – a title that few people can still claim, from a generation that focused on the local neighborhood and knew most customers by name,” noted local grocery industry observer Jeremey Diamond. “Even in his 90s, he was tending to his three grocery stores, currently operated by the next generation.”