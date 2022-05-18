Nearly two-thirds of U.S. households hold at least one retail membership, according to a new report from data and tech company Numerator. The report also found that 80% of households subscribe to one program, 13.8% subscribe to two programs, 3.7% subscribe to three and 2.5% subscribe to four or more.

Numerator’s new Retail Membership Tracker analyzes retail subscription models and specifically compares Amazon Prime, Walmart+ and Target’s Shipt Everyday. Walmart+ has permeated 8.1% of households since its 2020 launch, while 53.6% of U.S. households subscribe to Amazon Prime. Shipt Everyday is still only available in limited markets and holds a 1.3% share of households.

Subscribers of multiple programs are more likely to be affluent, ethnically diverse and values-driven, the report found, as well as Black or Hispanic/Latino, from larger households and impulse buyers.

As for specific metrics, 78% of Prime members do not subscribe to other membership programs, while 28% of people exclusively subscribe to Shipt Everyday and 24% to Walmart+. Amazon Prime has the highest renewal intent rate of 80% and 74% of its subscribers report high satisfaction levels.

Numerator found that consumers prioritize shipping speed, with Shipt members most likely to cite same-day delivery as a key membership benefit. Shipt Everyday also outperforms its baseline metrics by two times and has captured 10.1% of their subscribers’ share versus 4.3% of their total shoppers’ share.

“Changes in consumer behavior are accelerating,” said Eric Belcher, CEO of Chicago-based Numerator. “Forward-looking retailers are anticipating and tracking those changes.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. and Minneapolis-based Target Corp. are Nos. 1 and 6, respectively.