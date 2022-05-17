US Foods is opening a new Chef'Store in Spartanburg, S.C. Welcoming customers this fall, the 33,000-square-foot store will include products for foodservice operators, community groups and “at-home chefs” looking for supplies and ingredients.

Among other offerings, the latest Chef’Store carries fresh meat, produce, dairy, deli items and frozen seafood. Center store items such as baking-ingredients and beverages are available, too.

This is the third warehouse-format Chef’Store in South Carolina and the 83rd in the country. After acquiring Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in 2020, US Foods rebranded them as Chef’Stores in February 2021. Already this year, US Foods has opened Chef-Store locations in Visalia, Calif., and Lynchburg, Va.

“We are excited to join the ‘Hub City’,” said John Mathews, VP of sales and marketing for the Rosemont, Ill.-based US Foods. “Spartanburg is a thriving city with a vibrant restaurant and culinary scene, and we look forward to serving the community with competitively priced, restaurant-quality products.”