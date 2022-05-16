Lipari Foods, a Warren, Mich.-based specialty food distributor, has reached an agreement to acquire New York-based distributor Deli-Boy and its subsidiary Big Apple. The opportunity will expand Lipari’s distribution footprint throughout the adjacent markets of Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Connecticut and New York.

Based in Syracuse and Rochester, N.Y., respectively, Deli-Boy and Big Apple have been servicing retailers along the East Coast for more than 60 years. The organizations supply a combined 1,000-plus retailers across eight states, with about 165 employees in total.

“We are excited to welcome Deli-Boy and Big Apple into our family, and will continue their commitment of providing quality products and great customer service to retailers and foodservice establishments in their marketing area,” said Lipari Foods CEO Thom Lipari. “Deli-Boy and Big Apple are trusted leaders in the industry, and adding their expertise to all that Lipari provides means greater opportunities for their customers.”

“In Lipari we found a partner we could trust with the company’s legacy of exceptional customer service and quality products,” noted John Petosa, CFO and general counsel of Deli-Boy, which began in 1960. “Our companies share similar values, with a strong focus on the customer, growing the business and focus on our teams.”

Added Steve Capizzi, VP at Big Apple, which was incorporated in 1975: “We are excited to join the Lipari Foods team, given their commitment to the customer and growth.”

Petosa and Capizzi will join the Lipari team, continuing in their roles as leaders of Deli-Boy and Big Apple, respectively.

Founded in 1963, Lipari Foods is an independent “perimeter of the store” distributor, delivering a wide range of bakery, dairy, deli, packaging, seafood, meat, grocery, foodservice, confectionery, and convenience food and beverage products to 10,000-plus customers in 27 states.