The American Frozen Food Institute’s (AFFI) held its annual Government Action Summit May 10-12, with industry executives gathering virtually to discuss frozen food contributions and promote science-based public policy solutions that will address issues facing the industry and its consumers.

AFFI members participated in 60 meetings with Congressional offices and key committees throughout the week and drove home the need for science- and risk-based approaches to food safety, shared the role of frozen food in tackling hunger, nutrition insecurity and food waste, and also shared their strategies for mitigating supply chain disruptions while keeping frozen foods on consumers’ tables.

“Frozen food provides millions of American families with abundant choices for safe, delicious, nutritious and convenient food year-round,” said Alison Bodor, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based AFFI.



“AFFI and our member organizations take that responsibility seriously. That’s why we came together this week to meet with policymakers and advocate for responsible solutions that embrace sound science and a transparent regulatory process, to fight food insecurity and to help ensure the continued availability of frozen food products that consumers trust and enjoy,” Bodor continued.

AFFI is the member-driven national trade association representing all segments of the frozen food supply chain from manufacturers to suppliers and distributors. The organization advocates on the industry’s behalf, serves as the voice for the industry and convenes industry leadership to create an environment where frozen foods are essential in a dynamic marketplace.