No joke: Instant delivery app Jokr is launching another platform. Following a successful pilot program, the company is adding Jokr Media, a retail media arm of the business.

Designed for its CPG partners and now available in the U.S., Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Chile and Brazil, the retail media platform offers a variety of marketing placements to help companies plan, buy, measure and manage their ads. Ads can be placed in the app, through Jokr’s communication channels and in person through its integrated delivery. For more personalized and/or relevant placements, the startup is also teaming up with infrastructure provider Topsort to enable bidding and self-service.

“Retail media is a powerful new tool for CPGs to build their online presence and grow their sales, and Jokr is putting the development of a comprehensive ads offering at the heart of our strategy,” explained Benedict Counsell, Jokr’s VP of campaigns, onsite and Jokr Media.

According to Counsell, the pilot that began in November 2021 resulted in more than 100 successful paid campaigns for CPG companies, including Kellogg’s, Grupo Bimbo and Pernod Ricard México.

As it expands its offerings, Jokr is also enhancing its team, hiring a dedicated executives to work with its CPG partners on campaigns.

The move to diversify into retail media platforms comes during a shaking-out period within the instant delivery space, which has largely come down from pandemic highs. Founded by Ralf Wenzel, the New York–based Jokr pledges 15-minute delivery with no order minimums and recently updated its app to customize the mobile shopping experience with more personalized and curated content. As the delivery service market evolves, the company has also added on-demand adult beverage sales and announced that it is seeking to become the world’s first climate-positive instant grocery platform.