As the push for more sustainable packaging continues – and as consumers look to CPGs and retailers to offer solutions – one brand is introducing a compostable package for deli meats. Volpi Foods recently teamed up with supplier C-P Flexible Packaging to offer the category’s first fully compostable package for its cured meat products.

The material is deemed certified compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute. Post-use, the package degrades into carbon dioxide, water and biomass, which is then considered natural compost.

This is the latest green move by Volpi, which started reducing the amount of plastic used in its packaging about two years ago. The company recently reported that it diverted more than 45 tons of single-use plastic from landfills in 2021 through its “eco-pack” innovations.

“When we decided to rebrand, we wanted to set the stage for our strategic direction also. Incorporating our Responsibly Raised Pork Program and marrying that together with our artisanal production methods was paramount to the company. The final implementation was the use of less plastic in our packaging,” explained Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of the St. Louis, Mo.-based Volpi Foods. "We wanted to make a statement that all companies can have a positive effect on the environment by reducing the amount of plastic used. C-P worked with us to ensure this strategic goal was made a reality.”