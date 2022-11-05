Advertisement

News Briefs

Volpi Launches 1st Compostable Package for Deli Meats

As the push for more sustainable packaging continues – and as consumers look to CPGs and retailers to offer solutions – one brand is introducing a compostable package for deli meats. Volpi Foods recently teamed up with supplier C-P Flexible Packaging to offer the category’s first fully compostable package for its cured meat products.

The material is deemed certified compostable by the Biodegradable Products Institute. Post-use, the package degrades into carbon dioxide, water and biomass, which is then considered natural compost.

This is the latest green move by Volpi, which started reducing the amount of plastic used in its packaging about two years ago. The company recently reported that it diverted more than 45 tons of single-use plastic from landfills in 2021 through its “eco-pack” innovations.

“When we decided to rebrand, we wanted to set the stage for our strategic direction also. Incorporating our Responsibly Raised Pork Program and marrying that together with our artisanal production methods was paramount to the company. The final implementation was the use of less plastic in our packaging,” explained Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of the St. Louis, Mo.-based Volpi Foods. "We wanted to make a statement that all companies can have a positive effect on the environment by reducing the amount of plastic used. C-P worked with us to ensure this strategic goal was made a reality.”

Online Grocery Inflation Rising as Market Gap Narrows, Report Finds

Grocery prices are still climbing, according to a report from data and tech company Numerator, and online grocery and dollar store inflation also shows no signs of slowing down.

For the four weeks ending May 1, Numerator reports that grocery prices were up 12.4% over the previous year, also showing a rise over the nearly 8% increase already taking hold at the beginning of the year. Prices for health and beauty products were up 8.4% in the same time period, showing signs of stabilization, and household items inflation were up 13.8%, a lift from prior weeks.

Online grocery inflation has grown steadily since fall 2021 and has now overtaken dollar channel inflation with an increase of 17.2% over the previous year. Club store grocery prices are up only 7.6%, representing less than half of the increase seen in online and dollar channels.

Consumers across rural, urban and suburban areas are now seeing similar effects from inflationary prices, whereas suburban customers saw the brunt of price increases for the first part of this year. Members of Generation Z experienced the biggest inflation rate for the four weeks ending May 1, followed by Generation X, millennials and baby boomers.

Numerator found that the inflation rates of Black shoppers have now overtaken those of Asian shoppers, though 50.6% of Black consumers reported a positive financial outlook.

Moser’s Opens New Location With Drive-Thru Chicken Restaurant

Missouri-based independent grocer Moser’s opened its newest location in Columbia last week with a first-of-its-kind attached restaurant. The drive-thru Champs Chicken has a double-line kitchen layout as well as digital drive-thru menu boards and mobile app technology.

Champs Chicken has more than 400 locations in both convenience stores and grocery stores. Through this partnership, customers can purchase Champs Chicken at the Moser’s in-store hot case, through the restaurant drive-thru or by ordering on the restaurant’s app or third-party ordering apps for pick-up or delivery.

“Communities will always need grocery stores and comfort food, that’ll never change,” said Moser’s owner Roger Moser. “But what has changed in my 40-plus years in the industry is how customers want to get it.”

“The grocery store drive-thru model has been a vision of our founder for many years,” said Jim Spratt, VP of project management for Champs Chicken parent Holts Summit, Mo.-based PFSbrands. “As we’ve worked in lockstep with grocery stores throughout the country for the last two decades, we’ve seen an increase in consumer demand for convenience and multiple paths to purchase ... like grocery store pickup and mobile food ordering."

Where Food Comes From Becomes Exclusive 3rd-Party Verifier of Paleo Certification

The Paleo Diet LLC has partnered with Where Food Comes From Inc. to provide third-party verification of food certification for Paleo nutrition.

The Paleo Diet revealed earlier in May that it had developed a new food certification program so that retailers and CPGs can easily show consumers which foods adhere to the regimen.Through the new partnership, Castle Rock, Colo.-based Where Food Comes From has agreed to be the exclusive third-party verifier of the certification program, which is the only certification recognized by Dr. Loren Cordain, the founder of the modern paleolithic nutrition movement.

The Paleo Diet food certification program offers two certifications:

• Foods certified as TRUEPALEO are foods in full compliance with Cordain's Paleo Diet program, which features sustainably sourced vegetables, fruits, natural meats, seafood, nuts and seeds. Foods that earn TRUEPALEO certification meet rigorous science-based standards for human-friendly nutrition.

• PaleoFLEX certification standards recognize that balancing modern life and ancient eating can be a challenge, so foods that earn this certification still follow Paleo principles, but the criteria are more flexible. PaleoFLEX certification helps consumers identify and enjoy better-for-you foods that still fit their healthy-eating lifestyle.

The Paleo Diet certifications were developed over years by Cordain's first and last graduate students, Dr. Mark J. Smith and Trevor Connor, M.S., alongside industry experts from the areas of food labeling, consumer packaged goods and sustainability.

“Where Food Comes From verifies claims related to sustainability, organic and gluten-free, all of which complement our science-based standards for the healthfulness of foods,” said Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet, which is based in Boulder, Colo. “Through our partnership with Where Food Comes From, our new food certifications will make it easier for consumers, manufacturers and retailers to identify better-for-you foods on crowded store shelves and online.”

Loblaw Completes Lifemark Acquisition

Known as Canada's food and pharmacy leader, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. has closed its acquisition of Lifemark Health Group from Audax Private Equity.

Loblaw said in March that its wholly owned subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. agreed to acquire Lifemark for aggregate cash consideration of CAD $845 million. Lifemark is a provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health and other ancillary rehabilitation services through its more than 300 clinics across Canada. The Toronto-based health provider has 3 million patient visits annually, and employs more than 5,000 highly trained clinicians, medical experts and team members.

With the acquisition of Lifemark, Loblaw adds to its own growing role as a health care service provider with a network of health-and-wellness solutions, accessible in-person and digitally.

Led by Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw offers full-service pharmacies and a range of services such as prescriptions, med checks, vaccinations, minor-ailment diagnoses and nutrition consultations in more than 1,800 locations in 10 provinces and two territories, including at Shoppers Drug Mart, PharmaPrix, Loblaw pharmacy, DRUGStore Pharmacy and CENTRESante locations.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and associate-owned locations in Canada. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Walgreens Switching to 100% Cage-Free Eggs by Year-End

Walgreens Store Teaser

Drug store chain Walgreens has accelerated progress toward its commitment to sell 100% cage-free shell and liquid eggs by 2025 to the end of 2022. The updated public commitment ramps up the timeline for cage-free eggs across the retailer’s 9,102 U.S. stores by three years.

“We applaud Walgreens for its decision to switch to cage-free eggs much sooner than initially planned,” said Vicky Bond, president of The Humane League, which is based in Rockville, Md. “This step will reduce the suffering of countless egg-laying hens. Socially responsible companies like Walgreens will no longer source eggs from hens kept in cruel battery cages, and we hope that companies like Rite Aid will follow the lead of Walgreens and CVS, which also pledged to sell only cage-free eggs by the end of this year.” 

To date, some of the largest companies around the world have made commitments to sell only cage-free eggs, including Nestlé, Aldi, InterContinental Hotels, Sodexo, Kraft Heinz, Compass Group, Shake Shack, Famous Brands, Costa Coffee, Burger King, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Unilever, and Barilla. Among retailers specifically, Sprouts Farmers Market recently revealed that it’s now sourcing all shell and liquid eggs sold at its 370-plus stores from cage-free, organic or free-range farms. The grocer’s Our Brands eggs have been “cage-free or better” since 2016, offering such attributes as being pasture-raised. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi U.S. is No. 24 on PG’s list, while Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, which has more than 370 stores in 23 states, is No. 48.     