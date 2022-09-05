In honor of Miltary Spouse Appreciation Day, Texas-based grocery H-E-B handed out more than 4,500 floral bouquets at military bases and community events around the Lone Star state.

This is an annual gesture of support by H-E-B, which first launched events for Military Spouse Appreciation Day in 2013. Held the Friday before Mother’s Day, the events are part of the retailer’s Operation Appreciate program that honors and supports active duty service members, military veterans and their families throughout the year.

H-E-B's overarching program includes an annual donation campaign for military-serving nonprofit organizations and the H-E-B Homes Built for Heroes initiative, among other efforts. In addition, the grocer estimates that it has hired more than 20,000 veterans and military spouses since 2014.

The support of U.S. military members and their families is one facet of H-E-B’s recent community outreach efforts. In April, the grocer announced that it is teaming up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to help conserve wildlife, habitats and natural resources in its home state. And through May 24, H-E-B shoppers can contribute to an annual donation campaign benefiting EarthShare of Texas.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

